North Bay firefighters assisting Oak Fire response

Sonoma County firefighters were dispatched Saturday to help battle the Oak Fire, which is raging just outside Yosemite National Park in Mariposa County.

The strike team includes about 20 crew members from the Sonoma County, Rancho Adobe, Sonoma Valley, Northern Sonoma County, Cloverdale and Monte Rio fire districts, the Sonoma County Fire District reported in a weekend Facebook post.

The fire was reported Friday and has scorched 16,791 acres as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire. It was 10% contained and a cause has not been identified.

At least seven homes have been destroyed.

State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, tweeted on Sunday that the Oak Fire is California’s largest active blaze.

“Grateful for the dedication of these firefighters, keep them in your thoughts,” McGuire tweeted.

