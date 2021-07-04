North Bay Herpetological Society invites lizard-lovers and newcomers to barbecue

Accompanied by snakes and lizards, members of the North Bay Herpetological Society enjoyed a barbecue Saturday in Santa Rosa at their first gathering since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Hamburgers and hot dogs were distributed at Franklin Park as reptile and amphibian-loving friends laughed together for the first time in more than a year.

“Some are club members, some are friends and some are people who just heard about us through the wind and have shown up to meet us,” said Jody Marks, president of the Herpetological Society’s board.

The group’s focus is on education about reptiles and amphibians, Marks said.

“Any time we can go out to a public event, and introduce ourselves and share our animals with people and teach them that they might not be as scary,” Marks said, “that's been our biggest thing.”

But they also make time to get together and get to know other club members.

The group meets on the first Saturday of every month. Anyone can attend, Marks said, whether or not they have reptilian or amphibian pets to bring along.

“We're a really fun light-hearted group. We really enjoy meeting people and interacting with people. And really, what everybody enjoys is just talking to people about their passions,” Marks said.

The club is hoping to recruit more members now that events can be safely held, Marks said. To join, show up to a meeting or find “North Bay Herpetological Society” on Facebook for more events.