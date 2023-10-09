North Bay Indigenous, LGBTQ+ organizations partner for youth kayak event

The Alliance for Felix Cove works to protect, restore and rematriate the ancestral Coast Miwok/Tamalko homelands of the Felix Family at Point Reyes National Seashore.

After paddling for more than an hour on the choppy waters of Tomales Bay, nearly two dozen kayakers glided into a serene cove where the Indigenous Támal-ko used to greet visitors arriving in tule reed canoes.

The inaugural September event was part of the Indigenous Youth Kayak and Navigation Program put on by Alliance For Felix Cove in partnership with North Bay organizations Blue Waters Kayaking, LGBTQ Connection and Bay Area American Indian Two-Spirits.

Slung low in one of the two-person kayaks, Theresa Harlan, 63, exhorted the group to raise their paddles and voices in unison. The executive director of Alliance For Felix Cove is one of the advocates of the nonprofit who aim to protect and restore of the only remaining 19th century Tomalko (Coast Miwok Tomales Bay)-built home at Point Reyes National Seashore.

“Land back! Protect Felix Cove!” they shouted above the brisk sea breeze.

The 21 kayakers, ranging from teens to 60 year olds, disembarked on a sandy beach shadowed by dense forest. Most in the attendees belong to LGBTQ+ organizations in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Harlan invited the group to her ancestral home on this Friday morning in mid-September seeking more allies in her fight to restore and protect the land. The unique outing touched more broadly on themes of inclusivity, resistance, identity and belonging, something the LGBTQ+ and Indigenous communities, have in common.

Harlan’s husband, Ken Tiger, who is Seminole, the lit a sage stick, which he walked around the group for a ceremonial blessing. One man who wore a rainbow-colored bandana closed his eyes while fanning the fragrant smoke into his face.

“We want voices, just like our voices, back on the water,” Harlan said at the conclusion of the ritual. “You’re part of that.”

History of Felix Cove

Felix Cove, which is a part of Point Reyes National Seashore, is the informal name of the place where partners Domingo Felix and Euphrasia Valencia were the first recorded residents in 1861.

The Alliance For Felix Cove website states, Valencia was a member of the Támal-ko, or Coast Miwok tribe in Tomales Bay. The two had two sons who built homes at Marshall Beach and Laird’s Landing while their extended family lived on other coves and on the Marshall side of Tomales Bay. For generations, the family lived sustainably at the cove tending to and living off the land and bay.

Then, in 1965, the government forced the remaining descendents to leave at the behest of ranching interests.

The Felix Cove is northwest of the town of Inverness, and in addition to water landings, is accessible by hiking roughly a mile from Marshall Beach Road.

Several unoccupied cabins dot the hillside of tangled growth in the cove, their windows broken and the walls defaced by graffiti.

2 communities holding space

Harlan, who was adopted at birth by the Felix family and now lives in Vallejo, is seeking restoration of the site through the Alliance for Felix Cove. Harlan is Támal-ko by adoption, as well as Kewa Pueblo and Jemez Pueblo.

“Some would call it conservation and restoration,” she said to the group assembled on the beach. “We’re calling it rematriation because we’re going to bring back Indigenous relatives, ecologists and ancestral skills educators to help us restore, to give it the tender care our ancestors provided.”

Harlan’s message appeared to resonate with her audience.

Drew Crawford, program coordinator of Santa Rosa’s Positive Images, said he signed up for the outing because he was intrigued to learn more about Felix Cove, and more broadly, about the challenges facing people who identify as Indigenous and queer.

Nearly 2.7 million United States residents identify as American Indian and Alaska Native alone, and 6.3 million as American Indian and Alaska Native alone or in combination with one or more other races from 2017 to 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey.

Also, Indigenous peoples represent 7% of the nation's total homeless population, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. And nearly half of Indigenous LGBTQ+ youth have experienced homelessness or housing instability at some point in their lives, according to the Trevor Project. In turn, this group has higher rates of mental health challenges, compared with their LGBTQ+ peers in more stable living environments.

“It’s an important part of our (Indigenous and queer) community that doesn’t often get enough recognition,” he said. “I just wanted to help uplift and be able to be in this sacred space, honoring this land.”