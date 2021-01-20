North Bay residents look to Biden inauguration with hope and pessimism

For all its pomp and solemnity, the inauguration of an American president is a surprisingly elastic affair. The dates and locations of the ceremony have shifted, down through the centuries, as have the size of the crowds and the time of day.

And that’s a good thing, because Wednesday’s inauguration of Joe Biden will go down as one the most unusual in American history. The 78-year-old president-elect from Delaware will take his oath on the West front of the U.S. Capitol building ringed with razor ribbon and patrolled by 25,000 National Guard troops, at the height of a pandemic, with the nation’s economy on the brink.

Outgoing Donald Trump, freshly impeached for inciting insurrection at the Capitol two weeks ago, will be only the fourth president not sticking around to see his successor sworn in, a breach of protocol that last occurred in 1869.

Yet the simple swearing in of our 46th president, this national turning of the page, gives many Americans hope — it fuels their optimism things soon will be better.

“So far, it feels like we’re in the 13th month of 2020,” said Joy Sterling, CEO of Iron Horse Vineyards in Sebastopol.

Inauguration Day “will be our real New Year’s,” she said.

Sterling, who also chairs the California Democratic Party Rural Caucus, was one of a cross-section of North Bay residents who talked about what Wednesday’s peaceful transfer of power will mean to them. Outlooks ranged from pessimism and bitterness from some Trump supporters, to high hopes from people thrilled to see him in the rear-view mirror.

“We suffered a serious assault,” said Sterling, referring to the rioters storming of the Capitol on January 6. “That we’ve come through it is a spectacular sign of our resilience, as a country and a democracy.

“I applaud the return of truth telling, and the reliance on science, and competence, experience, and intellectual prowess,” she said. “I think we are headed into a very, very exciting time.”

U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, expressed “profound relief” to arrive, finally, at end of the Trump presidency, opening the door for “new governance, new opportunities to do a whole bunch of essential things.”

“On the other hand, I’m afraid we’re going to be dealing with the residual of Trumpism, both politically and culturally, for many years to come,” Huffman said.

For previous inaugurations, members of Congress have been able to procure dozens of passes for constituents. On Wednesday, they were permitted a single guest. Rep. Mike Thompson, Sonoma County’s senior congressman, is taking his wife, Jan. Huffman chose not to bring a guest, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and security concerns.

Huffman on Tuesday described the jarring scene in Washington D.C.: “Makeshift encampments in the Capitol building, fortifications, soldiers and weapons everywhere.”

Seeing the Capitol so transformed left Thompson “heartbroken,” he said. “This is the people’s house. It’s really sad how this insurrection changed everything.”

Praise for empathy, kindness

Was that rock bottom? After rioters ransacked the Capitol, is it all uphill from here?

When that question was posed to Joe Rodota, the Montgomery High School graduate and veteran political strategist, he quoted the late Sen. John McCain: “It’s always darkest just before it goes pitch black.”

In truth, Rodota said, “McCain was an eternal optimist. I’m hoping January 6 was the moment things went totally black, and now we’re turning the page.”

Throughout Trump’s term, he’d seen many of his Republican friends leave the party. But Rodota didn’t follow.

“I still felt very connected to Ronald Reagan, still very proud of my service to two California governors,” Rodota said. “I didn’t want to throw that away, over just one guy.”

But his party’s reaction to the storming of the Capitol proved a bridge too far. Instead of coming together to condemn the attempted coup, too many Republicans lent tacit support. On January 7, he went onto the California Secretary of State’s website and changed his registration to “Independent.”

He is comforted by Biden’s obvious reverence for the office, encouraged by the president-elect’s track record of collegiality, the trust he’s earned on both sides of the aisle, and his abiding decency.

“One of the things that became clear during the campaign,” Rodota said, “is that he’s a man of enormous empathy, and personal kindness. And I think we could use a lot of that right now.”

Seconding that motion is Patty Ginochio, owner Ginochio’s Kitchen in Bodega Bay and firm believer that “kindness always matters.”