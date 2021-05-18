North Coast Sen. Mike McGuire to host drought town hall meeting

State Sen. Mike McGuire is hosting a virtual town hall Thursday to keep constituents in the loop about government plans to combat the drought emergency.

The Healdsburg-reared legislator said in a Facebook post that the online event will cover what steps officials are taking in the coming weeks to respond to the emergency.

A panel of local experts and leaders will join McGuire for the 6:30 p.m. event.

The roster includes Joseph James, the Yurok Tribe’s chairman, Grant Davis, general manager of Sonoma Water, Ben Horenstein, general manager of the Marin Municipal Water District and Carmel Angelo, chief executive officer for the County of Mendocino.

To RSVP, click here. It will be available on Facebook Live on McGuire’s page or streaming live at sd02.senate.ca.gov/video.

California Gov. Newsom proclaimed a local drought emergency in Mendocino and Sonoma counties on April 21. On May 10, Newsom expanded the drought emergency declaration to cover 41 of the state’s 58 counties.

The announcement came as the region is experiencing its second year of extremely low rainfall.