Northern California Medical Associates to cease operations next month, lay off 151

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 5, 2021

Santa Rosa-based health care provider Northern California Medical Associates will “cease clinical operations” on May 2, according to a message on its website.

The provider will lay off 151 employees, according to a filing with the California Employment Development Department.

The message on NCMA’s website reads: “Northern California Medical Associates will cease clinical operations on May 2, 2021. If you have any questions or concerns about this transition, please contact your NCMA provider’s office before April 30. We have greatly valued our relationships over the years and thank you for the opportunity to serve your healthcare needs.”

The physician-owned group, founded in 1975, has offices in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Sebastopol, Sonoma Fort Bragg and Mendocino.

This story will be updated.

