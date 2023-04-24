Northern lights display breaks through clouds overnight above Sonoma County

Streaks of pink and purple light made for a spectacular nighttime display over far northern Sonoma County, where a break in the clouds let the aurora borealis through.|
KENT PORTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 24, 2023, 11:08AM
A large geomagnetic storm produced a vivid display of the aurora borealis, or northern lights, that was visible in northern Sonoma County overnight Sunday.

Cloudy conditions along the West Coast obscured the view for parts of Northern California, while residents in Oregon and Washington were expected to have clearer views.

Elsewhere, the light display was observed across a number of U.S. states, including Arizona, Arkansas and Virginia, according to the Washington Post.

The geomagnetic storm was the largest of its type in at least five years, the Post reported.

