Northern Sonoma County Fire and Earthquake Safety Expo set for Saturday

North Bay residents will have an opportunity to meet emergency responders, browse safety information booths and watch emergency response drills at Northern Sonoma County Fire and Earthquake Safety Expo 2021 Saturday at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds.

A daylong schedule of emergency preparedness activities and safety training runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and starts at with a pancake breakfast offered by the Cloverdale Kiwanis Club in the Outdoor Arcade, followed by a Community Emergency Response Team disaster simulation exercise in the Outdoor Simulation Area.

Booths will offer safety information including a home sprinkler demonstration and attic burn and fire retardant demonstrations. Ice cream and snow cones will be offered from 1:30-3 p.m. for kids only and various bands will entertain throughout the expo, including Blue 7 Jazz Band and the Cherry Creek Rock ‘n Roll Band, both on the Outdoor Stage.

Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore will be on hand at 12:30 p.m. for the CERT graduation and swearing-in and a meeting open to the public on the Cloverdale Community Wildfire Protection Plan from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Commercial Room.

Go to bit.ly/3jqIUu2 for a full schedule.

