An acre-foot is equal to 325,851 gallons, or about the amount of water needed to flood most of a football field 1-foot deep. It would supply the indoor and outdoor needs of three average households using water efficiently.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers controls the reservoir once the water level reaches the flood control pool above 68,400 acre-feet and has an obligation to preserve space up to spillway for future storms. But under new operating rules negotiated with Sonoma Water involving Forecast-Informed Reservoir Operations, the Corps has the discretion to hold onto an additional 9,500 acre-feet of surplus water through Feb. 15 unless an atmospheric river is forecast. The discretionary amount rises to 19,000 acre-feet by March 1, absent storm activity.

It’s a trick of the mind that a few days of rain can so quickly make us forget the statewide drought we’ve endured for three years.

Not even a month ago, Lake Sonoma held the smallest amount of water since its creation in 1983 — a reflection of the region’s paltry rainfall and its water supply deficit

Now, it’s like Water World everywhere. The ground is squishy. Pounding rain has been hurtling from the sky for days. The most ephemeral streams, creeks and rivers run high, with significant flooding along the lower Russian River expected in mere days.

What gives? And where exactly do we stand?

The answer is a little unclear, given the abundance of rain still coming next week alone — 5 to 10 inches in most of Sonoma County expected in at least two storms, forecasters say — and the vast uncertainty about how the rest of the traditional “rainy season” will pan out once the current storms have passed.

It’s obvious that the water supply for much of the state, including Sonoma County and the North Coast, will be greatly improved — a positive trade-off for the pain and expense of last week’s “bomb cyclone” and accompanying rain that claimed at least five lives across the state, including that of a 2-year-old boy who died when a tree fell on his Occidental home.

Lake Sonoma, low enough last month that a mandatory 30% conservation rate was considered, is now on track to be 88% full by Jan. 16.

Lake Mendocino is filling so quickly it will likely require dam releases once it is safe to do so without jeopardizing those downstream.

It’s a jarring turnabout from the months of bureaucratic maneuvering aimed at hoarding every possible drop.

But rebounding reservoirs aren’t the only measure of drought recovery, and a changing climate only means there will be more yo-yoing between weather extremes as we head toward the future, experts say.

“If you define drought by surface water levels, then this is going to dramatically alleviate it,” said Daniel Swain, a frequently consulted climate scientist with the Institute of Environment & Sustainability at the University of California Los Angeles.

Many smaller reservoirs around the state are approaching seasonal storage averages, and even larger ones are making critical headway, he said.

But “that’s not a great way to define drought,” Swain said.

It overlooks the impacts of drought on plant life, particularly the stresses on trees and forests, which contributed to wildfire risk.

ABOVE: Highway 128 crosses the Russian River near Geyserville amid ongoing drought May 12, 2022, and on Jan. 6, after a series of torrential downpours have led to flooding.

Aquifers that have been under increased pressure to supply water in the absence of healthy reservoirs also need more time to recover.

“Those take much longer to restore. They recover on much, much longer time scales, for the most part,” said Research Meteorologist Marty Ralph, director of the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at U.C. San Diego.

“Water supply drought is different from landscape drought,” he said.

Jeanine Jones, drought manager for the California Department of Water Resources, said groundwater monitoring even after a very wet rainy season generally doesn’t show significant improvement in a single year’s time.

Jones also offered some “big picture” perspective on the rain that’s fallen in California this season so far.

It’s been a lot in a short time — 6 to 9 inches in most of Sonoma County over the 10 days ending Friday, with much of it arriving midweek last week. That brought the season-to-date total for Santa Rosa to about 108% of normal, according to the National Weather Service. The water season runs Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 each year.

It’s still only the first part of January, however, and with forecasting refined enough to provide only about a week of highly accurate projections, there’s no way to know if the spigot will just turn off, as has happened before, Jones said.

“On average, half of our precipitation in California arrives in December, January and February,” Jones said. “We’re just a third of the way through normal season. It’s far too early to say where we’ll be in March, which is about the time we’ll be able to take some comfort in our water supply conditions.

“I can’t resist observing,” she added, “that part of the noise and chatter around this is we’ve been in drought for so long, people have forgotten what winter weather looks like.”

In Sonoma County and elsewhere around northern and central California, last week’s rain made such an enormous impact in large part because of two drenching storms — Dec. 27 and New Year’s Eve — that saturated the ground, meaning every new inch of precipitation ran immediately downhill toward the closest ditch, stream, creek or river.