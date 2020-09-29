Subscribe

Novato fire slows traffic on Highway 101

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 28, 2020, 5:30PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Firefighters were responding to a vegetation fire along northbound Highway 101 in Novato, the Marin County Fire Department said.

The 5-acre blaze, located just north of the Atherton Avenue exit, was blowing up smoke, impacting visibility in the area and slowing traffic, the agency said. Firefighters had stopped its forward progress by 5:15 p.m. and were working on extinguishing a spot fire in the area.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area. Binford Road was closed.

No further details were immediately available.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine