Novato fire slows traffic on Highway 101

Firefighters were responding to a vegetation fire along northbound Highway 101 in Novato, the Marin County Fire Department said.

The 5-acre blaze, located just north of the Atherton Avenue exit, was blowing up smoke, impacting visibility in the area and slowing traffic, the agency said. Firefighters had stopped its forward progress by 5:15 p.m. and were working on extinguishing a spot fire in the area.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area. Binford Road was closed.

No further details were immediately available.

