November getting off to a wet start in Sonoma County

Showers that began early Monday in Sonoma County are expected to last through the evening, and more wet weather is in store later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters are expecting between 1 and 2 inches of rain by the end of the day Monday in the North Bay hills. Lower elevations should see between 0.25 and 0.75 inch, said National Weather Service meteorologist Sean Miller.

Flooding and landslides are not anticipated this week for the North Bay, which was expected to see the highest precipitation totals in the Bay Area from Monday’s rainfall. The South Bay was expected to get 0.25 to 0.75 inch in the wettest spots on Monday, Miller said.

The region should dry out on Tuesday, but forecasters said the rain is set to return Wednesday night and continue through Thursday.

That weather system “looks to be fairly similar to this one: fairly quick with light rainfall amounts and then it’ll be out of here,” Miller said.

Meteorologists are not anticipating more rain this week after Thursday, he added.

The early November precipitation comes just one week after a historic October storm walloped the Bay Area. On Oct. 24, the most intense day of the storm, Central Santa Rosa saw 7.83 inches of rain, which shattered the city’s all-time record for the most rainfall in a single day.

Throughout October, Santa Rosa got 10.67 inches of rain, or 647% of the normal monthly amount of 1.65 inches, the National Weather Service said Monday.

The weather service warned that a 3- to 4-foot northwest swell could bring sneaker waves to the Bay Area coast on Monday.

The swell, with a 16- to 17-second period, could bring waves that "suddenly and without warning surge dozens of feet higher up the beach than expected,“ weather officials said.

Track the wet weather using the real-time radar map below:

