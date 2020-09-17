Subscribe

Old Courthouse Square through the decades

JANET BALICKI
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 17, 2020, 6:39AM
Everything happens in Old Courthouse Square. From picnic lunches to protests, Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square has been at the center of Sonoma County life from its inception.

It all started back in 1854, when Julio Carrillo mapped out his plan for a town with First through Fifth streets going east and west, A through E streets, north and south, and a Spanish-style plaza in the middle.

The square was the center of town life with the original courthouse on Fourth Street and businesses radiating out.

Over the years, earthquakes have leveled businesses, stores have come and gone, and the town plaza has been bisected and reunited. This fall the square will undergo another transition as the city whittles down its candidates for a new public art installation.

Click through our gallery above to Old Courthouse Square transition from the 1850s to present day.

