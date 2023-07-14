On National French Fry Day, we ranked Santa Rosa’s fast food fries

My car is going to smell like french fries all weekend.

July 13 marked National French Fry Day and The Press Democrat celebrated the fried potato snacks Thursday by ordering out at the office and sending me on a fry taste-test quest across Santa Rosa.

Far from being a food critic or a taste expert, I tend to be more of a quirky-food fan.

I keep tabs on hidden hot spots and special holidays that offer free eats. Hence, my editors bestowed upon me the task of sampling french fries, much like I did during last year’s Sonoma County Fair.

For the better part of Thursday afternoon, I drove across the city ordering fries from most people’s favorite spots so I could gauge the best of the best and the worst of the worst.

I conducted an unscientific, subjective ranking of french fries from 11 fast food spots. Each received a score from 1 to 5, with five being the best, in five categories: flavor, temperature, crispiness, saltiness and value.

The selection was regular fries only, no curly fries.

The standings

McDonald’s was not the winner. That honor went to Five Guys, which stood out because the fries arrived piping hot, so much so that they warmed up my car and made me sweat.

On the flip side, Sonic’s fries came in last due to a combination of bland flavor and lukewarm temperature. Sonic also had the distinction of having the longest wait time for just an order of fries.

“It’s only worth the wait if you’re ordering more food and drinks,” Rohnert Park resident Jeremy Flint told me outside the Sonic on Santa Rosa Avenue. “(Sonic) isn’t known for just its fries.”

We all have our favorites and least favorites, but perception can change when you actually try all of these french fries within a matter of hours.

Going in, I was convinced Burger King and Jack in the Box would score low on my survey but their fries did surprisingly well, thanks in large part to their temperatures.

Burger King almost earned a strike against it because it took longer to get to its franchise off Highway 12 then the other more centrally located restaurants in this survey.

For the most part, though, I stuck to spots along Mendocino, Santa Rosa and Cleveland avenues.

KFC was a dark horse that did well thanks to the special seasoning sprinkled on its fries that enhanced the potato flavor.

Possibly the biggest revelation was how much french fries cost nowadays. A small order goes for around $3. I get that inflation is ongoing, but I recall paying $1 per order circa the late 1990s.

I know there are plenty of locally owned restaurants that serve awesome french fries, but imagine how long it would take to taste test each of them?

This experiment just looked at chain restaurants that are easily accessible.

If you’d like a more expert opinion on the french fries local restaurants have to offer, check out what Sonoma Magazine Dining Editor Heather Irwin had to say by clicking this link.

Along the way, Thursday, I encountered french fry enthusiasts who were ecstatic to learn it was National French Fry Day. It gave them the green light to freely order — sans guilt — as many orders as they wanted.

“My wife doesn’t want me eating junk food, so I’ll tell her I did it for a special occasion,” Santa Rosa resident Doug Austin, 67, said at a Wendy’s on Santa Rosa Avenue. “It’s one of my favorite snacks. Everyone’s, too, probably.”

All in the name of journalism, I thought I’d found redemption after missing out on free 7-Eleven slurpees that are available every July 11. But as the minutes ticked away, it became clear I was not going to fill my stomach with multiple large orders of french fries.

Toward the end, small orders sufficed, along with soft drinks to quench the thirst that had built up from every salty bite.

For dinner, I planned to have a salad and water. Fries are off the menu for the foreseeable future.

