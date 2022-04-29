On the trail of Russian war crimes

KYIV, Ukraine — When Lyudmyla Denisova became Ukraine’s human rights commissioner four years ago, a job that she thought would round out a career in public service, it rekindled a youthful ambition. “I really wanted to become a prosecutor,” she said.

With no idea of the horrors to come, she could hardly have imagined how well life had prepared her to meet this moment, with a lawyer’s mind, a prosecutor’s zeal, a politician’s skill at communicating and organizing, and personal insight into the workings of Russia.

She has been working in overdrive since Russian troops invaded in February, identifying, documenting and bearing witness to human rights violations. In parallel to police and prosecutors, she interviews prisoners and traces missing persons, while also mobilizing teams countrywide to coordinate assistance to victims of the war.

“I myself was in Bucha and saw everything with my own eyes,” she said of the suburb of Kyiv where she said 360 unlawful killings had already been recorded. “I saw all these graves myself. It’s scary when you find a Size 33 sneaker there” — a child’s size in Ukraine.

On a conference table she spread the papers of her daily report and read out some of the cases that had come to her office in the last 24 hours. They included separate cases of a 45-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl, both suicidal after being sexually assaulted on the street by Russian soldiers and blaming themselves for what happened, she said.

“Even if a person died in the bombing, this is also a war crime,” she said in one of two recent interviews. “The very fact that the Russian Federation invaded and began bombing is already a war crime of aggression.”

She is also tracing reports of sexual violence and gang rape by Russian soldiers, as well as the fate of 400 Ukrainians, including children, who she says were taken against their will to a camp in Penza in central Russia. And she is pushing to bring charges of genocide against Russia’s leaders.

A lawyer by training, she served as a member of parliament and a Cabinet minister, before taking her current post. But it is not just professional experience that has prepared her for her wartime role. Her personal history gives her a visceral understanding of repression, exile and annexation at the whim of the Kremlin.

Lyudmyla Denisova, Ukraine's human rights commissioner, at her office in Kyiv, April 12, 2022. Denisova has been working in overdrive since Russian troops invaded in February, identifying, documenting and bearing witness to human rights violations. (Daniel Berehulak/The New York Times)

Russian by origin, Denisova, 61, was born in the Far North of Russia, in the city of Arkhangelsk, close to the Arctic Circle. She said her great-grandparents were shot and her grandparents dispossessed of their homes and land under Josef Stalin in 1929.

She trained originally as a nursery schoolteacher, but then had the chance to study law at Leningrad State University, now St. Petersburg University. She noted that Vladimir Putin had studied before her in the same prestigious law faculty, but she spoke dismissively about both his academic achievements and his recruitment by the Soviet spy agency, the KGB.

Denisova speculated, as others have, that Putin had been admitted to the prestigious law school thanks to connections, which suggests he already had ties to the KGB, where he would be known by the code name “Moth.”

“A person about whom there is nothing to say except as a moth,” she said. “Such a featureless creature.”

She takes it as a point of pride that she was never a member of the Communist Party. “We didn’t have a single Communist in the family,” she said.

After graduating, she went to work at the Arkhangelsk regional court, taking on the cases of families who had suffered under Soviet repression and, in the 1980s, were allowed to apply for rehabilitation that would allow them to return from internal exile and regain positions of employment.

In 1989 she was appointed prosecutor but declined the post to move to Crimea in Ukraine after her husband, Oleksandr Denisov, then an investigator for Soviet military prosecutors, was posted there.

When Ukraine gained independence with the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991, they stayed on and became Ukrainian citizens. The couple have since parted ways but remain good friends, she said, close to their two daughters and four grandchildren.

She then entered public life, heading the regional departments of economy and finance in Crimea at the turn of the millennium, while also working briefly in the private sector.