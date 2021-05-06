One arrested during Roseland Cinco de Mayo celebration

Santa Rosa police arrested one driver on suspicion of drunken driving in Roseland Wednesday night during a Cinco de Mayo celebration that drew about 2,000 people for food, music and sideshows.

The arrest, which occurred after a crash that left no injuries, was the most significant action that police took throughout the night, as revelers lingered at the intersection of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue until about midnight when things began to clear up, said Sgt. Chris Mahurin, public information officer.

“Based on the sheer volume of folks that were out, we observed it from a distance,” Mahurin said, adding that responses to reports of gunshots or a crash were the exceptions.

Responses to a few reports of gunshots turned up no suspects or victims, Mahurin said.

While they didn’t interfere directly unless necessary while the event was happening, police are following up by reviewing photos and videos from the evening to determine the identities of drivers who participated in the sideshows, Mahurin said.

“If we can, we’re probably going to impound their cars,” he said.

The sideshows resulted in at least two collisions, one involving a pedestrian. The man, who appeared to be in his early 20s, crashed to the ground after being hit, but was quickly scooped up by the crowd and carried away.

Another collision involved a Cadillac that spun out of control and into an SUV in the intersection.

