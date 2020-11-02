One dead in head-on crash on Highway 12

A man died Monday morning after he drove into incoming traffic and crashed head-on into a truck on Highway 12, leading to the closure of the roadway in both directions for more than two hours.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at about 11:48 a.m. on Highway 12 near Merced Avenue, located just west of Santa Rosa, the CHP said.

An initial investigation showed a man headed east in a green Honda Civic drove into the shoulder of the road before going back into his lane and into oncoming traffic, where he collided with a Ford F-250 truck, CHP spokesman Officer David deRutte said.

The man in the Civic was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, deRutte said. Two people in the Ford suffered minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, he added.

Highway 12 was closed to vehicles in both directions near the collision site until about 2 p.m., the CHP said.

It was not clear what caused the driver of the Honda to cross into the opposite lane, deRutte said. The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name after next of kin notifications are made, deRutte said.

