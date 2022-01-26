One man injured in Santa Rosa house fire

A Santa Rosa man escaped a house fire with minor burns Tuesday night in Santa Rosa.

Around 9:41 p.m. multiple 911 callers reported a house fire and sounds of explosions off Sonoma Highway near Acacia Lane, according to a Redcom dispatcher.

Santa Rosa Fire Department personnel who arrived at the scene found that it was a single-family home with significant fire and smoke coming from the front of the house, said fire inspector Will Powers.

Investigators are still determining whether there were any explosions and what could have caused them, Powers said.

A man in the home escaped but with second-degree burns on his upper body, Powers said. His pet cat also escaped.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was stabilized. Medical staff plan to transfer the patient to an out-of-county burn center, according to authorities.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control within 20 minutes, officials said. In total, 19 personnel, four engines and one ladder truck helped put out the fire.

Santa Rosa Police Department was also on scene, helping with the fire investigation.

Firefighters remained on scene early Wednesday to assist fire investigators and Pacific Gas & Electric Company officials, who were sent to secure the building’s power, authorities said.

The fire, which is currently under investigation, appeared to be caused by an electrical issue, Powers said.

Officials estimate the blaze caused an estimated $300,000 in damage.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.