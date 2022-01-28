Man injured in Santa Rosa shooting

A man was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries after he was shot late Thursday night in southwest Santa Rosa, according to police.

Around 11:35 p.m., someone in the area of Kenton Court and Hearn Avenue called 911 about hearing multiple shots fired, said Santa Rosa Police Department Sgt. Hector De Leon.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7195093&lat=38.4155243&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Officers responded to the area and found a woman who said her brother was shot by a passing vehicle, said Sgt. Mike Clark.

The officers also found multiple shell casings in front of their residence, De Leon said.

Officers met the man, who Deleon said was not cooperating, at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital where he was being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects yet and the shooting is being investigated by the department’s violent crime detectives, De Leon said.

Police were unable to provide any more information at this time.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.