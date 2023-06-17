A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a drive-by shooting Friday evening in Santa Rosa.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Corby Avenue, north of Hearn Avenue.

The victim, in his late teens or early 20s, was taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to Santa Rosa police Sgt. Travis Dunn and Sgt. Sgt Charlie Lasala.

Police say 3-5 shots were fired.

The complex is several yards off Corby.

Officers have blocked access to the property but those already present have not been forced to leave.

Several police vehicles are parked along Corby but the road remains open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.