One person injured in shooting in Sebastopol grocery store parking lot

Sebastopol police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning that injured one person and briefly put nearby West County High School on lockdown.

It was unclear how serious the victim’s injuries were, Chief Kevin Kilgore said.

“The victim was transported to the hospital with an injury, but we don’t know if it’s life threatening,” he said.

The shooting occurred in the North Main Street Safeway parking lot around 8:30 a.m.

A male suspect remained at large. Detailed description information wasn’t available.

Investigators were still gathering information early Tuesday, Kilgore said.

The nearby high school was put on lockdown briefly.

Vice Principal Dani Barese alerted staff, parents and students of the shooting and lockdown around 8:50 a.m. and asked people not to come to the Analy Avenue campus.

Eight minutes later, Barese said the lockdown had been lifted after police said the suspect had fled the area.

School was to continue as scheduled.

Kilgore said more information would be available later Tuesday.

