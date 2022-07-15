Big rig crash on Highway 101 near Sonoma-Marin county line causes delays

An overturned big rig on northbound Highway 101 near the Sonoma-Marin county line blocked lanes for more than two hours on Friday morning, according to officials.

Vehicles were able to get by the truck on the shoulder but most of the roadway was blocked by the crash, as seen in a picture posted on Twitter at 9:05 a.m. by the California Highway Patrol.

CHP announced the roadway was open at 11:21 a.m.

Traffic Alert: Northbound US-101 at the Sonoma/Marin County line. Vehicles slowly passing on the right shoulder. Avoid the area if possible. Expect major delays! pic.twitter.com/P3Db4RBKdi — CHP Santa Rosa (@CHPSantaRosa) July 15, 2022

Caltrans District 4 posted on Twitter that the crash happened just north of San Antonio Road.

#TRAFFICALERT: An overturned big rig is causing a morning traffic headache for North Bay commuters traveling on NB U.S. 101 just north of San Antonio Rd. Motorists are encouraged to use State Route 116 (Lakeville Hwy) as an alternate route. https://t.co/FfZQ3evt6p — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) July 15, 2022

The cause of the crash and any more information is unavailable at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.