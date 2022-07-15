Big rig crash on Highway 101 near Sonoma-Marin county line causes delays
An overturned big rig on northbound Highway 101 near the Sonoma-Marin county line blocked lanes for more than two hours on Friday morning, according to officials.
Vehicles were able to get by the truck on the shoulder but most of the roadway was blocked by the crash, as seen in a picture posted on Twitter at 9:05 a.m. by the California Highway Patrol.
CHP announced the roadway was open at 11:21 a.m.
Caltrans District 4 posted on Twitter that the crash happened just north of San Antonio Road.
The cause of the crash and any more information is unavailable at this time.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.
Alana Minkler
Breaking news & general assignment reporter, The Press Democrat
The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering breaking news, tribes and youth, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: