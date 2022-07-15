Subscribe

Big rig crash on Highway 101 near Sonoma-Marin county line causes delays

ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 15, 2022, 11:21AM
Updated 13 minutes ago

An overturned big rig on northbound Highway 101 near the Sonoma-Marin county line blocked lanes for more than two hours on Friday morning, according to officials.

Vehicles were able to get by the truck on the shoulder but most of the roadway was blocked by the crash, as seen in a picture posted on Twitter at 9:05 a.m. by the California Highway Patrol.

CHP announced the roadway was open at 11:21 a.m.

Caltrans District 4 posted on Twitter that the crash happened just north of San Antonio Road.

The cause of the crash and any more information is unavailable at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

Alana Minkler

Breaking news & general assignment reporter, The Press Democrat

The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering breaking news, tribes and youth, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette