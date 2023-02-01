Owner of Santa Rosa’s Ting Hau survives as downtown businesses shutter

Ting Hau first opened its doors for business in 1999, roughly 10 years after its owner, Adam Ling, first immigrated to Sonoma County with his family from Wenzhou, China, a seaside town on China’s central coast. Now in its twenty-fourth year and fast approaching a quarter century, Ling expects to work between 10 and 20 more years before retiring.

Sometimes a business has been around for so long that it might feel inconceivable to even consider the idea that it might not be there one day.

Sonoma County staples like Mac’s Deli & Cafe, a breakfast hotspot since the early 1950s; Barnes & Noble, located in the historic Rosenberg’s Department Store, since 1994; Volpi’s Ristorante & Bar, an Italian classic with an actual speakeasy, since 1925; are all businesses that are practically synonymous with their location.

Now in its twenty-fourth year and fast approaching a quarter century, Ling expects to work between 10 and 20 more years before retiring, and when he does, Ting Hau will cease to exist.

Ling and his wife, Aihe Fang, don’t believe that to be such a bad thing.

Ling isn’t your prototypical restauranteur, though. In conversation, he’s an engaged, congenial man and quite possibly an amateur humorist above all else. At 50 years old, he hides his age well, spending what little free time he has toying with his cameras and riding his mountain bike through Trione-Annadel State Park.

To this day, he still prepares each meal that’s served at the restaurant. It’s a bit different from the position a veteran restaurant owner of his age may expect to find themselves in, but the wok is his office and has been for decades.

From Sonoma to downtown Santa Rosa

In 1989, Ling and his family immigrated to Sonoma County when he was around 16 years old. He immediately began working at his uncle’s restaurant in Sonoma because, well, as he explains it: What else was he going to do?

“I was the first generation when we came here, so we didn’t know what was going on,” he says with a laugh. “So they just put me back in the kitchen so I could start making some money.”

It probably wouldn’t have been his first choice, but being the first generation to arrive in a foreign country, where you don’t speak the language, effectively limits your options. By joining the family trade, he began learning from the ground, up.

“I learned how to wash dishes first,” he said. “After you learn how to wash dishes, you move on to understand the preparation — the vegetables, how to wash them, clean them, cut them. Then you move to the meat products.”

A simple process, but it’s a methodical approach that’s stuck with Ling ever since. To this day, Ling and Fang still shop and prepare all the ingredients that he cooks with.

“Chinese restaurants, I think, are pretty much all like this because we don’t have other helpers,” Fang said. “We kind of put all our time in the preparing, the grocery shopping — especially during the pandemic, we had to shop around all different grocery stores to find good quality.”

In his late twenties, after working in a series of other Chinese food restaurants in the area, gleaning information and cooking methods from their owners and head chefs, Ling managed to find a small storefront across from Barnes & Noble on Fourth Street in downtown Santa Rosa. Since 1999, Ting Hau has called it home ever since.

“That was a good time,” Ling said. “It was a good time for the whole economy, 1999, the 2000s … everybody was successful, I didn’t see anybody fail during that stretch of time.”

A couple of decades have passed since those days and Ling attributes the restaurant’s longevity to several factors: agreeable landlords, a small space and a consistency in food quality that guests have come to expect.

“I don’t get my Chinese food anywhere else,” says Daniel Guglielmini, Cotati resident and frequent face at Ting Hau’s takeout counter. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a bad meal or an unpleasant experience (at Ting Hau), which says a lot.”

The little restaurant that could

Mary’s Pizza Shack, Tex Wasabi’s, Stout Brothers, Portofino, Gerard’s Paella, Bollywood, La Vera Pizza — those are just a handful of restaurants that have come and gone in recent years along the downtown stretch of Santa Rosa’s Fourth Street, yet Ting Hau remains like the little restaurant that could.

“Downtown was different,” Ling said. “Back in 1999, there was not much internet stuff going on, there was a whole lot of people walking downtown. You could not find a parking spot during lunch.”

But times have changed and downtown Santa Rosa hasn’t seen as much physical commerce as it once did, forcing businesses to adapt in order to survive, particularly in a post-pandemic world. Take-out orders remain strong, Fang said, but there’s been a noticeable dip in foot traffic since 2020.