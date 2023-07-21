Owners of problem San Francisco house used to own ‘horrific’ property in Santa Rosa

It’s a comfortable, tidy block in the Richmond District of San Francisco, a mix of owned and rented homes and apartments just a block away from the tony Seacliff neighborhood. But one property stands out.

“It’s a creepy, scary-looking place,” said a woman who lives just down the block; she asked to remain anonymous because she finds the residence and its inhabitants threatening. “There is trash and garbage and exposed wires, toxic substances out there. It looks like a haunted house. It’s a decrepit, derelict-looking place, with people coming and going.”

Her complaints about 310/312 30th Avenue, a two-unit, post-1906-earthquake structure, would likely be of no concern an hour north in Santa Rosa, were it not for the owners of the property, and one of the people who inhabit it.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.4900855&lat=37.7833677&z=17">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The building belongs to Osman and John Vincent, whose former house on Richmond Drive, just north of Santa Rosa Junior College, was a chaotic blight that vexed neighbors for decades before the city condemned it in 2017.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tN9NcyvTerI">Click here to view this embed</a>.

John Vincent was the primary occupant there before the city of Santa Rosa kicked him out. Now he’s living in San Francisco.

Subject of complaints

His address has been the subject of at least seven complaints to the city/county’s Department of Building Inspection over the past two years. It also has received at least two requests for service from San Francisco Public Works in recent months, both of which were initiated by the woman who lives down the block.

“What could I say? I wish them luck in finding a solution to it,” said Kevin Holt, who lived across the street from John Vincent in Santa Rosa. “It certainly took us a long time.”

Decades, in fact.

The time frame of neighbors’ disputes with the Vincents on Richmond Drive, and the scope of the squalor there, were staggering.

Santa Rosa city records detailing problems at the house date to 1986. The first Press Democrat article on the conflict surrounding the Vincent home was published in 1995; the last went to press in 2017, after John Vincent had finally moved out and the residence was red-tagged.

Along the way, neighbors complained of human waste in their yards, people passed out on lawns, late-night fights and break-ins.

“The conditions inside 550 Richmond Drive are horrific,” a Press Democrat reporter wrote in 2017. “The home smells of human waste. Cartons of rotting food sat atop mounds of clothing, shoes and junk in the rooms. Black paint was smeared over the windows in one bedroom.”

That wasn’t the final word. Nine days later, The Press Democrat reported that a cleanup worker found an explosive drugmaking device while clearing the Vincent house, forcing street closures and a bomb squad response. In that story, Santa Rosa fire inspector Tom Walker said the stuff piled up in the back yard was the worst collection of residential garbage he’d seen in 18 years on the job. It took a crew 21 hours to fill a pair of 30-yard dumpsters.

‘Eyesore in the neighborhood’

The situation on 30th Avenue in San Francisco hasn’t reached those proportions. Records obtained from the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management show seven calls for service in the past three years. One of those was for a reported assault and another was to check on a resident’s well being. Most were minor infractions like parking violations.

But many of the old Santa Rosa laments are being echoed.

“It’s the eyesore in the neighborhood,” said a man who lives on the other side of 30th Avenue. “We walk around the neighborhood a lot. I can’t think of anything like this down to Fourth Avenue, or out to the beach.”

He also asked for anonymity, hoping to keep the peace if he and the residents of 310/312 should be living in proximity for a while.

When a reporter visited the Vincent home Tuesday, he didn’t even have to knock on the door. There was John Vincent, 79, out front with his little dog, Jake.

As in previous interactions with reporters, Vincent was affable, kind and open to all questions. He seemed tickled to learn a Santa Rosa reporter was visiting, even under less-than-ideal circumstances.

Vincent was quite lucid in framing his current circumstances, and in recalling events long past. But he went on extended tangents about past loves, vivid dreams and his several books-in-progress. He was disheveled, with untrimmed nails and dirty clothes.

There was detritus out front, including several large sheets of granite, but none of it blocked the sidewalk. Vincent said a city/county worker had showed up the previous week, and had directed him to haul away some of the junk. The property looks better now than it did at the time of that visit, Vincent said.