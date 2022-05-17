Subscribe

Pacific Grove Unified School District reinstates indoor masking

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 17, 2022, 9:27AM
Updated 1 hour ago

PACIFIC GROVE — A small California school district began requiring indoor masking again Tuesday due to rising cases of COVID-19.

Pacific Grove Unified School District at the south end of Monterey Bay announced the requirement Monday after the Monterey County Health Department reported a seven-day average test positivity rate of 5.2% and a seven-day average of 12.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

Last month, the district’s board set thresholds for indoor masking when the test positivity rate exceeded 5% and the case rate surpassed 10 per 100,000 residents.

The district serves a population of about 2,050 K-12 students in five schools. Its adult school serves about 2,500 students, according to the district website.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette