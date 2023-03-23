After receiving more than 55 feet of snow this season, Palisades Tahoe resort in Olympic Valley said it’s ski and snowboarding season will run well into summer this year.

In a news release sent out Thursday, the resort announced that it was extending its winter sport season until July 4, 2023.

That date is by far the latest closing date announced by any Tahoe-area ski resort so far this spring season.

Earlier this week, Northstar California Resort announced it will stay open for two additional weekends, April 21-23, and April 28-30. Heavenly Mountain Resort announced it will stay open daily through May 7. Kirkwood Mountain Resort will stay open the weekends of May 5-7, and May 12-14.

“Operations will look a bit different this year than in summers past,” Palisades Tahoe public relations manager Patrick Lacey wrote in the Thursday release.

Due to a planned construction project, the resort’s Palisades side of the mountain will close in June, though its Alpine side of the mountain will continue to be open Fridays through Sundays that month and the first four days of July.

In addition, the resort announced that the last day for the Base to Base Gondola, which opened in December and traverses the resort’s two valleys along a 2.4-mile route, will be April 30. The resort’s Village at Palisades Tahoe will remain open through the July Fourth holiday.

According to the Central Sierra Snow Lab, this winter is the second snowiest season in the Sierra on record since 1946, with the region receiving 677 inches of snow since Oct. 1 as of March 20.