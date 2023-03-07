Palisades Tahoe resort received 21 inches of new snow just in the last 24 hours, making the snowfall total for the season 575 inches, according to the Olympic Valley resort.

“We are BURIED in every sense of the word.“ Palisades staff said in a March 2 blog post.

The upper mountain base is now at 224 inches, a near historic depth. In the resort’s 22-year recorded history, the only other time the base has been deeper was on March 6, 2017, when the base depth was 225 inches

Heavenly Ski Resort, Homewood Mountain Resort and Sugar Bowl Resort were forced to close Sunday due to heavy snow, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

And the snow is not over yet.

Snow showers are expected through Wednesday with temperatures only as high as the 20s, according to a resort blog post. Thursday should see mostly sunny skies and lighter winds with highs in the 30s. Another storm is expected Thursday night through Saturday.

The resort advises visitors to check Caltrans before making the trip to the Lake Tahoe area.

Resort staff also recommends visitors have four-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires or chains, enough gas to make the trip and bringing your own groceries so you don’t have to venture out to get food.

To check the roads, go to quickmap.dot.ca.gov.