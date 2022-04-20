Palisades Tahoe ski resort pushes back closing date to May 15

With spring storms going strong in Northern California, Palisades Tahoe ski resort near Lake Tahoe announced Wednesday that it is pushing back its closing date to May 15.

In the past 24 hours, the Olympic Valley resort reported that it received 6 inches of snow on the upper mountain, and more snow is anticipated through Friday. The past week has brought over 3 feet of snow and, with more on the way, April has brought the resort more snowfall than January through March combined.

Palisades Tahoe urges those traveling to the Tahoe region to stay up to date on road conditions and chain control requirements using the CalTrans QuickMap App.

The weather is forecast to clear for the weekend, with sunny skies and highs in the 40s, just in time for Saturday’s Spring Tracks Concert, featuring a performance by electronic artist Paul Oakenfold, and Tahoe Truckee Earth Day.

The resort was slated to close for the season May 1. After May 1, the resort will be open Friday through Sunday only. Tickets and passes are available at bit.ly/3JXCnC9.