Inch by inch, Palisades Tahoe ski resort is closer to the total amount of snow it generally receives in a full season, with the popular Olympic Valley resort receiving 3 more inches on Sunday.

Since the start of the snow season, which began at the first snowfall in late October, Palisades Tahoe has seen a total of 369 inches of snow this snow season.

“Generally we have 400 inches of snow per year, so the fact that we have as much snow right now in January as we do is not typical,” said public relations coordinator Maddy Condon. “We’ve been able to open all of our terrain.”

In addition to the overall 3 inches at 3,000 feet of elevation, the Alpine mountain received a total of 5 inches of snowfall at its base, Cordon said.

As of Monday morning, the entirety of the 6,000 acres of skiing terrain on Palisades Tahoe property have opened up to skiers.

Palisades expects some “blue bird days” in the coming week, according to Condon.

“A blue bird day is when skies are blue and clear, and for skiing it’s pretty phenomenal,” Condon explained. “There’s great visibility. It’s a little warmer and not as windy. It’s just an awesome day with blue skies.”

Palisades Tahoe anticipates a clear week, with lifts and trails continuing to be open so long as weather permits.

Find more updates on snowfall and ski lift and trail status at bit.ly/3Yc2IEi.

In the Greater Lake Tahoe region, the high temperature this week is expected to be 45 degrees. The low is expected to be -10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

You can reach intern Lonnie Hayes at lonnie.hayes@pressdemocrat.com.