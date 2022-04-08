Parched Northern California landscape poised for early, prolonged wildfire season ahead

– 90 more firefighters come on May 30, raising staffing to 31 engines in the unit, or peak staffing.

– The Sonoma Air Attack base also is scheduled to open May 16.

–A second wave of 50 seasonal personnel will come on board May 16, ensuring one extra engine is on-duty at each Cal Fire station.

– A hand crew will also take up residence on the county’s Los Guilicos campus near Oakmont. Hand crews provide vital service, especially in remote, rugged areas, building fire lines, dousing hot spots and setting back fires during wildland firefights.

– Firefighters will be added at a service center warehouse in St. Helena to deliver equipment and resources to the fire lines.

– 10 engine crews, the helitack crew for Boggs Mountain and an extra 40-person hand crew formerly stationed in Solano County to offset the reduced availability of inmate crews that has been a problem in recent years.

The increased potential for severe fire is driving early hiring of 120 seasonal firefighters starting Monday, a month and a half early.

Anyone who’s been out in the countryside lately will have seen it: The browning of hillsides that were once brilliant green from winter rain.

It’s a normal part of seasonal change in Northern California, where sun-ripened grasses turn the region’s hills to golden brown.

Trouble is, it’s happening six or eight weeks ahead of usual, raising the specter of an early start to the summer fire season.

“We need to be hypervigilant about what we do out there. It’s one spark. It’s one bad day.” Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls

A prolonged dry spell that has drawn the region into a third year of drought has turned the landscape so dry that early April conditions more closely resemble those typical of late May or June.

Plant moisture data, the kind of thing monitored closely by fire weather watchers and emergency service personnel, has put fire intensity potential way above average and into record territory for most of the past six weeks.

Local Cal Fire officials are calling up seasonal workers a month-and-a-half early as a result, bracing for long, tough months to come. And they’re preaching prevention and defensive maintenance in the strongest terms, knowing grasslands, brush and forests will only grow more combustible as the year wears on.

“Optimistically, we can control ignitions by being safe, and if we can control our ignitions that means there’s less fires,” said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Marshall Turbeville, noting lightning remains outside humans’ control.

“We need to be hypervigilant about what we do out there,” Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls said. “It’s one spark. It’s one bad day.”

It should surprise no one that drought years produce dry vegetation. But this strange weather year — front-heavy with rain in October and December, then almost nothing the past three months — has complicated matters, priming the pump for rapid plant growth first, then leaving it largely high and dry as the calendar flipped to 2022.

Carla Delgadillo with Northern Sonoma County Fire District fuels crew, takes a swig of water during a prescribed and pile burn at Porterfield Creek Preserve, Feb. 4, 2022 in Cloverdale. The lack of winter rain has led to better burning conditions around the county. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

Green-up of wild grasses and fresh shrub growth peaked ahead of normal. Absent new growth, grasses have begun dying and shrubs are accumulating less water than they would be if they were still sprouting, said meteorology Professor Craig B. Clements, director of the Wildfire Interdisciplinary Research Center and the Fire Weather Research Laboratory at San Jose State University.

Local land stewards have noticed for months what Brian Peterson, a fire ecologist with Audubon Canyon Ranch, called “a really early botany year,” in which the growing season was hastened by several early atmospheric rivers but has now left grasses going to seed early and drying out.

Said Bob Neale, stewardship director at the Sonoma Land Trust, “We’ve been talking about these very things since December, actually, after getting all that rain and seeing the faucets turned off.”

Live trees still are showing brilliant green with new leaves, but drying grasses mean forage is low for livestock and even some types of wildflowers are less abundant, he said.

Several prescribed burns were held during the winter months, Feb. 20, 2022, this one by Cal Fire created a shaded fuel break in the hills above Duncan's Mills. The slash burned very well with a lack of winter rainfall. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

More worrisome are the trees damaged in earlier fires that are suddenly giving up and falling over on land trust properties around Sonoma County. It’s unclear, however, whether that’s because of previous damage, the extended drought or a combination of factors, Neale said.

Dead logs — forests full of them, unburned for decades, from Forestville west to the coast — are what give Turbeville the most anxiety.

He fears the March 1 Alpine fire, which charred 21 acres of thick forest above Monte Rio, was a harbinger of a summer wildfire season extended by parched plant life.

“We’re not freaking out about it at this point,” Turbeville said.

“It’s just the realization that we talk about the fire season being year-round, but basically the onset of the summer fire season is getting earlier and earlier,” and with it “the impending doom of the fire season — a reminder that it’s going to be here sooner, rather than later.”

Chamise, a woody shrub common to California’s chaparral plant communities, is widely sampled around the state to measure plant moisture content, or how much water there is in vegetation relative to plant material.