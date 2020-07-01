Parking lots to close at state beaches on Sonoma Coast

Officials are closing parking lots at Sonoma Coast state beaches this weekend as part of a late-breaking effort statewide to reduce transmission of coronavirus during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The closure of parking lots and turnouts along the Sonoma Coast will restore conditions that stymied visitors and residents alike during earlier months of the pandemic and likely force vehicle traffic into surrounding neighborhoods.

The closure is also likely to complicate work for park rangers and other authorities who struggled this spring with the difficult task of warding off thousands of scofflaws who descended on the coast even when beaches were completely closed.

A recent surge of COVID-19 cases across California prompted Gov. Gavin Newom’s administration to reimpose restrictions only lifted in recent weeks to try to reverse the course of the pandemic and bring it under control.

Sonoma Coast state beaches will remain open to foot traffic, but parking lots and pullouts on Highway 1 will be closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The status of Sonoma County Regional Park beaches was still uncertain early Wednesday.

Regional Parks Director tor Bert Whitaker said he did not anticipate weekend park closures, but said his staff would be monitoring the situation in case crowding made adjustments necessary.

California State Parks Superintendent Terry Bertels, who oversees the Sonoma-Mendocino Coast District, said about 100 cement blocks that had been used temporarily to barricade parking entry points can’t be reinstalled in time for their use for the weekend.

Park personnel were trying to find an alternative on Wednesday. But “as a last resort” they would use the orange cones that coastal visitors so readily vandalized, stole and tossed in the bushes when they wanted to park somewhere this spring, he said.

“We won’t have all the resources we did last time, but we’ll do what we can,” Bertels said. “We’ll have a presence.”

He said long-time park rangers and staff have been reporting crowds “as big as they’ve ever been” since the Sonoma Coast was reopened to visits.

After months of sheltering in place, “there’s a large pent-up, latent demand from people to get out on the coast,” Bertels said.

And even though the recession-era, low-cost, “staycation” movement put North Coast beaches in everybody’s travel plans, “this appears to exceed even that,” he said.

