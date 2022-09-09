PD investigative editor John D’Anna: A guy who really knows how to punch up a story

5) When I die, I want my remains spread on the campus of my alma mater, the University of Arizona, the Harvard of … Tucson. But I don’t want to be cremated. (I’ll be here all week — don’t forget to tip your servers!)

4) Worst celebrity interview: Stevie Nicks. She was rude, condescending and appeared to be on something. Best celebrity interview. There’ve been a lot, but Jesse Jackson. He wasn’t feeling well and was exhausted after preaching a two-hour service at Operation Push in Chicago, but he still made time for me, answered every question and, when he found out I hadn’t eaten that day, had one of his assistants “get this young man some food.”

3) Embarrassing journalism moment: I once asked a guy at a black-tie gala I was covering what he did for a living. He replied that he was an actor. I asked him if he’d been in any commercials I might have seen. He replied that “I was just in a little commercial called Silverado.” It was Danny Glover.

2) I once interviewed Morris the Cat (ask your parents) and the governor of California on the same day. It was the only time I can recall preferring the company of a cat.

1) When I turned 40 I decided I was still too young to take up golf, so I took up ice hockey instead. Two decades later, I’m still too young for golf and still skate. Guess I only like sports where you get knock the snot out of somebody. (Shout out to my teammates on Seal Team Stix!)

“Behind the Byline” introduces you to those who write stories, shoot photos, design pages and edit the content we deliver in our print editions and on pressdemocrat.com. We’re more than journalists. As you’ll see, we’re also your neighbors with unique backgrounds and experiences who proudly call Sonoma County home.

Today, we introduce you to John D’Anna, our senior news director for investigations and enterprise.

―――

The Korean phrase embroidered on my black belt says “baekchul boolgool.” At least that’s what I think it says, I don’t really read Korean.

In any case, it means “indomitable spirit,” but it’s even more poetic than that.

Some years ago, while I was competing in an international tournament in Gyeongju, the birthplace of taekwondo, a Korean master looked at my belt.

“This very good,” he told me. “Cut one time, never break. Cut 1,000 times, never break.”

I’ve been practicing martial arts for nearly 40 years. The only thing I’ve done longer, other than breathe, is journalism.

When I was in high school, my dad was stationed in Japan with the Air Force. During festivals we’d see karate students break boards with flying kicks and kendo masters battle each other with bamboo swords. Once, while camping on the beach during a class trip to the historic port of Shimoda, I woke up early, crawled out of my tent and saw several dozen karate-ka practicing their katas on the sand, moving silently in unison at sunrise.

It was the most graceful thing I’d ever seen, and I wanted to be a part of it, even though I was anything but graceful as a teenager.

My parents said no, we moved around too much, and I wouldn’t be able to stick with it. But I never let go of the idea. When I got to college, there was martial arts club on campus, but I was working my way through school and had neither money nor time. Besides, I had to figure out what I was going to do with my life.

How I landed in journalism is a story for another time, but suffice it to say that once I graduated and got my first paycheck as a reporter, I started scoping out dojos until I found one I liked.

Everything they say about the martial arts is true. It builds discipline, focus and confidence, none of which I had as a young man. It trains you physically and mentally. And it teaches you to embrace your fear. As Muhammad Ali once said, everyone gets butterflies, but the trick is teaching them how to fly in formation.

You learn that the best way to do that is simply to breathe. When you breathe, you slow down time. When you have more time, you have options.

All of which is great preparation for journalism. I’ve been in newsrooms big and small when major breaking news hits on deadline. Some people can’t help but lose their minds when minutes matter the most, and frankly it doesn’t help. I once saw a seasoned journalist panic and freeze minutes before deadline on a chaotic election night. Her editor literally pushed her aside and finished writing the story.

If either had been able to breathe, they’d have been able to slow down time. And if they’d had more time, perhaps our paper wouldn’t have erroneously reported on the front page that a certain candidate’s well-known brother had been elected to Congress.

In the dojang (the Korean word for dojo), it’s not unusual to see children and adults in the same class, or black belts training alongside beginners. Instructors (sabunim in Korean) often remind the senior ranks to recognize where other students are in their training and to help them grow in their journey.

Once, as the high rank in class, I was sparring with other black belts while lower-ranking students practiced on a different part of the floor. Between rounds, I saw a blue belt in his early 20s aggressively sparring younger, much smaller students to the point where they were clearly afraid. He seemed delighted with his own prowess.

The lead instructor came over and told me to “give him a taste of his own medicine.”

I was bigger and way more experienced and pummeled him with kicks and punches until he finally put his hands up Roberto Duran style to make it stop.

The instructor then asked him if he understood the lesson. He did.

When my dad was in the Air Force, I thought the Strategic Air Command motto “Peace Through Strength” was kind of an oxymoron. But after experiences like that, along with many years of competition at the highest levels, I get it.

Early in my journalism career, I did a series of stories that got a corrupt police captain indicted on felony charges. I received death threats from his buddies for months afterward. Later I went to work for the same paper Don Bolles worked for. If the name is not familiar, he was an investigative reporter who was assassinated with a car bomb in midtown Phoenix in broad daylight in 1976. Just last week, a reporter in Las Vegas was murdered in a hit apparently by corrupt officials he was investigating.