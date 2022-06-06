Pedestrian hit, killed by pickup in Penngrove

A pedestrian died over the weekend after he was hit by a pickup in Penngrove, authorities said.

The incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian, who had been walking in the bicycle lane along Old Redwood Highway, walked out in front of a Ford F-150 “for unknown reasons” and was struck near Hatchery Road, the CHP report said.

He was taken to Petaluma Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities were withholding the man’s name Monday until relatives were notified.

The driver and the passenger in the pickup were uninjured, according to the CHP.

CHP officials urged anyone with information about the crash to call the agency’s Santa Rosa office at 707-588-1400.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.