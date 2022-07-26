Pedestrian hit on Highway 101 off-ramp in Petaluma
A big rig struck a pedestrian on a Highway 101 off-ramp in Petaluma Tuesday afternoon.
The collision was reported about 12:20 p.m. on the southbound off-ramp at East Washington Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Petaluma police issued an advisory that travelers should avoid the area.
Just before 1 p.m., the CHP reported all parties were on the side of the road and the off-ramp was back open to traffic.
The pedestrian’s extent of injuries wasn’t immediately available.
This is a developing story.
You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi
