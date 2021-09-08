Pedestrian in critical condition after Santa Rosa hit-and-run crash

A 60-year-old man had life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a van Tuesday night while walking across Bennett Valley Road, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

The driver of the van, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run and released on a citation. Police said he drove away after hitting the man and returned to the scene moments later when officers arrived.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m., east of the intersection of Bennett Valley and Farmers Lane, police said.

The man, who police described as a transient, was not using a crosswalk when he was hit, according to Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

He was taken to a hospital and remained in critical condition on Wednesday, Mahurin said.

The teen was not suspected of driving under the influence. He and his two passengers, both juveniles, were not injured, police said.

