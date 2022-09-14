Pedestrian killed in Sonoma Valley crash

A 28-year-old man was hit by a vehicle and killed early Wednesday while standing on the side of a road in the Sonoma Valley, authorities said.

The collision happened at about 1:22 a.m. on Arnold Drive, just north of Olive Avenue, west of the city of Sonoma.

The man, a Woodland resident whose name has not been released, was standing beside a tractor stopped in the shoulder of the road when he was hit, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said he was talking with the operator and standing on the traffic side of the tractor, which was pulling a trailer.

A driver in a Ford drifted “for unknown reasons” into the shoulder of the road and hit the back of the trailer before striking the Woodland man, the CHP said.

The man died of injuries he sustained in the crash, according to the CHP.

The tractor operator was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford also had minor injuries but told authorities he would seek medical aid on his own.

