Highway 101 pedestrian death investigated as suicide

A pedestrian fatality Friday that shut down a portion of Highway 101 in Petaluma is being investigated as a suicide, investigators said.

The collision was reported at about 11:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the Washington Street interchange, according to California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses reported an unidentified man had walked into the center lane of the highway and stopped as traffic approached, CHP Officer David deRutte said.

One driver swerved to avoid the man before he was struck by a two-axle box truck and suffered fatal injuries.

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death.

All southbound lanes were blocked and traffic was diverted onto Petaluma Boulevard North, which is the nearest off-ramp to the scene.

According to the CHP, the road reopened just after 2 p.m.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi