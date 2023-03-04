A pedestrian was struck by a car Friday evening in east Santa Rosa, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

At 6:28 p.m. Santa Rosa police were called to Hoen Avenue and Sierra Creek Lane where a pedestrian was struck by a white Honda Civic traveling westbound on Hoen Avenue.

An ambulance transported the victim, whose name is being withheld until family can be reached, to an area hospital after she suffered life threatening injuries. She remains in critical condition, according to a police statement released Saturday morning.

The driver of the Honda Civic remained at the scene and cooperated with police during their initial investigation.

SRPD is still investigating this accident and ask that anyone who witnessed the accident or who may know additional information contact investigators at 707-543-8576.

