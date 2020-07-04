Bicyclist struck by SMART train in San Rafael

A person was rushed to a hospital Friday evening and was in critical condition after being struck by a northbound SMART train in San Rafael.

The collision happened about 6:49 p.m. near the North San Pedro Road crossing, located south of the Marin Civic Center station, SMART spokeswoman Julia Gonzalez said. The person was riding a bicycle when they were struck, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez could not immediately say whether the crossing arms and sirens at the intersection were active at the time of the collision.

None of the 13 passengers on board the train, the last northbound train of the day, reported being injured after the collision, Gonzalez said. The San Rafael Police Department, which is investigating the incident, allowed the train to resume its course later that night, Gonzalez said.

