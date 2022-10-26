Subscribe

Pedestrian who died after being struck by vehicle in Petaluma identified

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 26, 2022, 12:15PM
The man who died after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend while crossing a Petaluma street has been identified as a 60-year-old local resident, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Pedro Gonzalez Martinez was identified Wednesday by the Sheriff’s Office Coroner Unit.

Gonzalez Martinez was crossing North McDowell Boulevard a few blocks north of East Washington Street at 12:42 p.m. Saturday when a vehicle making a right turn out of the Vintage Chateau apartment complex collided with him, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

The crash — called a “slow speed collision” by witnesses and officers — caused Gonzalez Martinez to fall backward, striking his head on the roadway.

Officers aided him until paramedics arrived and took Gonzalez Martinez to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa. He died there, police said.

If anyone witnessed the collision, they’re asked to contact investigating Traffic Officer Ben Schott at 707-778-4598.

