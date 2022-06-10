Subscribe

Person dies after being hit by Amtrak train in Berkeley

HARRY HARRIS
BAY AREA NEWS GROUP
June 10, 2022, 1:42PM
BERKELEY — A person was killed Friday morning when they were hit by an Amtrak train, authorities said.

The name, age and gender of the person were not immediately released.

The person was apparently walking on railroad tracks near the South Aquatic Park parking lot about 6:52 a.m. Friday when they were hit by an Amtrak Capitol Corridor train, authorites said.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no reported injuries to anyone on board the train.

Train service was delayed for about two hours while authorities investigated.

