Person exercising finds human remains at Lake Chabot Regional Park in Castro Valley

The East Bay Regional Park District Police Department said Wednesday that partially decomposed human remains were discovered at Lake Chabot Regional Park in Castro Valley on April 26.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office's Coroner's Bureau is carrying out an autopsy with investigators and a pathologist today, and will release more details when it's available, according to police.

"The remains were found by a park user who was taking a break from exercising and made the discovery and called 911," said Cpt. Alan Love.

The remains were discovered inside the boundaries of the 315-acre park in the Berkeley Hills. Love said the exact location isn't being disclosed.

The case is in its initial investigative phase. Anyone with potential info can call (510) 690-6521 and reference case No. 120.