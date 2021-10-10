Petaluma barbershop finds a following

Erick Lopez grew his business the old fashioned way, through word of mouth and good old fashioned hard work. Combine that with a social media savvy staff of barbers who call HB Barber Studio home, and you’ll find a unique approach to business.

With a spot already in Santa Rosa, the business was ready to expand and the latest shop opened in August at 140 Second St., Suite 10 in Petaluma.

The line-ups are clean and the fades are impeccable, but customers will find the atmosphere goes beyond hair. All around creatives are hard at work pushing themselves to map out exactly what clients want with clippers, scissors and pomade as their medium. From unique swirls on the sides of scalps to simple clean-ups, HD Barber Studio is a place for anyone to unwind and take care of themselves.

There’s no denying the family-like warmth the shop offers, too. Jokes are made, laughter is abundant and selfies are taken the second the plastic cape is ripped off. Customers will find shop DMs are open and walk-ins are always welcome. For more information on the shop and the barbers, head to their Instagram @HDBarberStudio.