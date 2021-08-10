Petaluma crash shuts portion of Lakeville Highway in both directions
Authorities closed part of Lakeville Highway in Petaluma after a Tuesday morning crash.
The highway was closed in both directions between Frates Road and Browns Lane, the Petaluma Police Department said in an alert around 10:40 a.m.
Details about the crash were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
