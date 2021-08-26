Police: Petaluma DUI suspect arrested after chase that reached 95 mph

A suspected intoxicated driver led Petaluma police on a 95 mph chase on Wednesday before he was arrested in Marin County, according to authorities.

An officer saw Richard Goldsmith, 40, of Santa Rosa speeding on North McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma just before 1 a.m., the Petaluma Police Department said.

Goldsmith was “unable to maintain lane control” and “swerving back and forth between lanes,” police said in a news release.

Goldsmith sped off when the officer tried to pull him over, leading to a chase along North McDowell, Lakeville Highway and south onto Highway 101. Police ended the chase after Goldsmith began driving at about 95 mph, according to the release.

The California Highway Patrol and the Marin County Sheriff’s Office later found Goldsmith near Highway 101 in San Rafael.

Goldsmith was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, evading police and violating probation.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.