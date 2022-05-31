Petaluma gunfire leads to 4 arrests, seizure of meth

Gunfire led to the arrest of four suspects and discovery of a “ghost gun” and 3 pounds of methamphetamine Monday evening, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 4:50 p.m., shots were fired from a car northwest of Petaluma near Mecham and Pepper roads, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The car was last seen heading north on Mecham toward Stony Point Road.

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officers discovered the car at 5:15 p.m. near Millbrae and Whistler avenues just outside of Rohnert Park.

Authorities stopped the car, which was occupied by five people, and inside they discovered a “ghost gun” with a high-capacity magazine containing 22 rounds of ammunition, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Three of the occupants were on parole or post-release community supervision. Further investigation led officials to an unspecified hotel where they discovered the meth in a hotel room.

Three suspects were identified as Santa Rosa residents Juan Carlos Gomez, 25, and Luis Fernando Cuevas, 24, and Sebastopol resident Cristian Zaragoza Bahena, 27. They were each arrested on suspicion of possessing a gun, discharging a gun in a negligent manner and other allegations related to parole or post release community supervision.

Santa Rosa resident Christina Ysabella Murillo Moreno, 27, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a gun and conspiracy.

The fifth occupant of the car was released.

