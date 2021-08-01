Petaluma hit-and-run leads to DUI arrest, discovery of loaded gun

A 25-year-old Pittsburgh man was arrested in Petaluma early Saturday after police followed a trail of blood leading away from the site of a car crash.

Christian Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, hit-and-run and possession of a loaded gun in a vehicle after police said he drove into a fire hydrant in southern Petaluma and fled the scene.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, a resident living near Petaluma Boulevard South and Crystal Lane called police to report that they heard a crash and discovered a vehicle had struck a nearby fire hydrant, according to a news release.

The vehicle was unoccupied, but responding police officers saw a blood trail leading away from the scene.

They found Rodriguez and another person who was determined to be a passenger, officials said, adding that both had suffered moderate injuries. They were taken to a local hospital.

Police said they also found a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

Officials noted that Petaluma has had an increase in DUI collisions this year compared to previous years.

“Through June 2021, there have been 26 DUI collisions, compared to 9 in 2020 and 17 in 2019 during the same time periods. Overall DUI arrests have slightly increased,” authorities said in a Nixle alert sent out on Saturday.

The public is encouraged to call Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372 if they suspect a person is driving under the influence in Petaluma.

