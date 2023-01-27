Petaluma Lamborghini driver suspected of DUI in fiery crash

A Petaluma man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing his Lamborghini into several parked cars in east Petaluma early Friday morning, according to authorities.

At 12:23 a.m., Petaluma Police Department officers were notified of a crash from a collision notification system installed in a Lamborghini in the area of Casa Grande Road at Ely Boulevard South, Lt. Tim Lyons said.

Upon arrival, they found the lime green Lamborghini overturned and fully engulfed in flames, according a Nixle alert from the department.

The driver of the Lamborghini, Michael Ladeck, 33, who was the vehicle’s sole occupant, was hospitalized for minor injuries, authorities said.

Based on evidence, the vehicle was traveling too fast, lost control and collided into three parked, unoccupied vehicles, Lyons said. The crash caused major damage to the three vehicles.

Officers said Ladeck displayed signs of alcohol impairment. After he was released from the hospital, was arrested and taken to the Sonoma County jail. His bail was set at $10,000, Lyons said.

