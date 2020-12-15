Petaluma man arrested on suspicion of accidentally shooting roommate

A 21-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after his roommate apparently accidentally shot him at their home in Petaluma on Monday night, police said.

Petaluma police arrested the man’s roommate, William Gingras-McCauley, 21, on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm causing injury, police said.

The victim, who was struck by in the upper torso, was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Police responded to the incident at the 1400 block of Mountain View Avenue after Gingras-McCauley reported to dispatchers at 11:50 p.m. that he had shot his friend.

During an investigation, Gingras-McCauley told authorities he accidentally discharged a rifle while handling the weapon, which he did not think was loaded, according to Petaluma police Sgt. Paul Gilman.

Gingras-McCauley also said that both he and the victim were drinking alcohol throughout the night leading up to the shooting, police said.

Another roommate and guest who witnessed the shooting corroborated the events, police said.

