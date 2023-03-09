A 69-year-old man suspected of selling fentanyl from his Petaluma home was arrested last week, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Richard Crandall, a wanted felon, was arrested Feb. 28 following a “lengthy” investigation into potential narcotic sales from his home in the 100 block of West Street, police said.

Officers found 85 grams of fentanyl in his home, according to a news release from the department.

The amount of fentanyl recovered was enough to potentially kill at least 42,500 people, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration, which considers 2 milligrams of fentanyl as a potentially lethal dose, depending on the person’s body size, tolerance and past usage.

Early in the investigation, officers learned controlled substances, specifically fentanyl, were possibly being sold at the residence on West Street.

Officers did a probation check Feb. 24 on Crandall’s home. During the search, for which Crandall was not present, police found about the fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and ammunition.

Four days later, police learned Crandall was at the residence. Officers returned to the home, found additional evidence of narcotic sales and arrested him.

Crandall was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, violating probation, having an assault weapon and possessing ammunition while being prohibited from doing so.

He was booked in the Sonoma County jail. He was given no bail, which could have been set by the judge or possibly triggered by his violation of probation, according to the jail.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.