Petaluma police arrest suspect in Big 5 store robbery

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 27, 2021, 5:20PM
A Sacramento man is accused of robbing a Big 5 Sporting Goods store in Petaluma and threatening a manager with pepper spray, police said.

Shawn Bell-Jones, 29, was arrested Tuesday evening after police officers found him at a nearby Best Western Inn, according to Petaluma police.

The robbery was reported just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Big 5 store on North McDowell Boulevard at East Washington Street.

Bell-Jones is accused of taking electronic equipment, energy drinks and a tent before threatening the manager who followed him outside, police said.

He was last seen running toward the Best Western Inn across the street and two officers found the suspect on the motel’s second floor. Officials didn’t specify if he was in a room.

Bell-Jones was arrested on suspicion of robbery and police say he was on parole out of Sacramento.

He’s in custody at the Main Adult Detention Facility in Santa Rosa in lieu of $50,000 bail, jail records show.

